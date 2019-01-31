Thieves ‘use explosives’ on North Somercotes cash machine

Cash has been stolen and major damage has been caused to a shop in North Somercotes after thieves attacked the cash machine.

Police have confirmed that, at around 3am today (Thursday), thieves caused ‘significant damage’ to the front of the Spar shop in Keeling Street. An unknown quantity of money was stolen from the scene.

The scene of the incident today (Thursday). Photo: Submitted.

According to local residents, explosives were used to blow up the cash machine, causing the shop and the flat above to fill with smoke.

There are no reports of any injuries following the blast.

The loss of this particular cash machine means that the village loses its only out-of-hours cash access.

• Officers are appealing to anyone with information that could assist the enquiry to call 101.