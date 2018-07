Fire crews from Louth, Alford and North Somercotes attended a derelict building on fire in Park Lane, Manby, this morning (Monday).

The three crews attended the fire, on the ground floor of the building, shortly after 5am.

At 9.40am today, it was confirmed that the crews had used two hose reels and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage.

More on this story as we have it...