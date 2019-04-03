Three men sought after Mablethorpe burglary attempt

Police are appealing for help to identify three men who were seen on a roof in Mablethorpe in connection with an attempted burglary.

At around 8.50pm yesterday (Tuesday April 2), it was reported that three men were on top of the roof of a retail premises in High Street, Mablethorpe.

Police believe these men were in their late teens to their 20s. They had their faces covered with masks or scarves.

Two were in dark clothing, and one was wearing a red jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men in the area of High Street or George Street to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 410 of April 2, or by sending an email to force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.