Three people injured in Legbourne Road collision

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Legbourne Road, Louth, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The emergency services attended the scene, near the junction with Kenwick Road, after the incident was reported at around 4.45pm.

A Louth fire crew assisted Lincolnshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) following the collision involving a Citroen Berlingo and a Volkswagen Golf.

An EMAS spokesman told the Leader: “We received a call at 4.45pm on September 17 to Legbourne Road in Louth.

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent four ambulances and three patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital (Grimsby)”.

Lincolnshire Police later confirmed that there injuries sustained were ‘minor’.

• If you witnessed the collision, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 317 of September 17.