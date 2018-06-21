‘Tinkle the ivories’ outside Cobbles Bar in Louth

Cobbles Bar has provided a street piano - decorated by Lincolnshire school pupils - for the public to play at their leisure during the Zero Degrees Festival.

Ben Young, from Cobbles Bar, recently bought the piano from eBay for the benefit of passing members of the public to enjoy.

He commissioned his friend David Pollard, the Head of Art at De Aston School in Market Rasen, to supervise his Year 9-12 pupils while they created artwork for the piano.

There were no specifications for the artwork, so the students had a ‘blank canvas’ on which to bring their artistic creations to life.

Ben said: “Inspiration for the project came from a string of viral videos on the Internet showing people playing street pianos, and we thought that the people of Louth could enjoy similar creativity.

“The piano is in New Street and available for anyone to play, every day throughout the Zero Degree Festival. We welcome all ages and abilities to come and have a tinkle on the ivories!”

Regarding the artwork, David Pollard said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for students to let loose and do something for the community, and we feel that it shows our creativity, imagination and passion for the arts.

“These values are something which we as an Art Department, and the school as a whole, hold central to our hearts.

“Special credit should go to Mia Richardson and Eva Finney, both Year 10 students who spent hours of their free time creating the artwork.

“We hope that people have just as much fun playing it as we did decorating it.”

• Louth’s Zero Degrees Festival will continue until Sunday July 1.