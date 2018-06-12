Tonight: Public consultation on regeneration of Louth Cattle Market

A public consultation is due to be held this evening (Tuesday) to discuss proposals for the future of Louth Cattle Market.

Nearby residents, stakeholders and market users are invited to attend the Cattle Market between 5pm-7pm to find out more.

A number of ideas have been suggested by Louth Market Auctioneers including stand up comedy, theatres, and ‘pop up’ cinema events. Positive discussions have already taken place with local theatre groups.

Auctioneer, Simon Williams, said: “We have been delighted by the tremendous support and interest to regenerate our market, and by all the assistance in ‘Finding a Sustainable Future’.

“Lincolnshire is a solid farming county and we are excited with the opportunity to continue the market and our essential service to the rural community, together with implementing a long term solution for the market and realise its potential after many years of uncertainty.”

