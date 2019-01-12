Top fitness trainer to visit Louth - for one night only!

World-known fitness trainer, Justin Riley, will visit Louth’s leisure centre for three special sessions, as part of a ‘New Year: New You’ campaign.

Meridian Leisure Centre has kick-started 2019 with a push to raise awareness of the importance of keeping fit and healthy as statistics show that levels of obesity in adults and children, and cases of Type 2 diabetes are worryingly high across East Lindsey.

Meridian Lifestyle consultants Laura White and Sam Frew will be taking part in the special sessions.

With its three-day free trial on offer for all of the centre’s facilities, the Magna Vitae Trust (which runs the leisure centre) has also implemented a new class timetable, and is taking more of its activities out into the community.

As part of this work, it has attracted a visit from Justin, who is a ‘master trainer’ with global fitness brand Les Mills.

Justin, from Leeds, will be at Meridian Leisure Centre for one night only, tomorrow (Thursday, January 17).

Justin will be leading the following public sessions:

• Jcxworx at 6pm, for 30 minutes;

• Bodypump at 6.40pm for 45-minutes;

• Bodycombat at 7.35pm for 45-minutes.

Justin is delighted to be visiting Louth as part of his 2019 tours and supporting Meridian’s ‘New Year: New You’ push.

He said: “I absolutely love what I do and feel privileged to be in a position which enables me to help others get fitter, healthier and happier.”

Two of Meridian’s own Lifestyle Consultants, Advanced Les Mills trainer Laura White and colleague Saw Frew, will be taking part.

Laura said: “This is a great opportunity for us, our regular clients and new people to come along and see what it’s all about – and you won’t be disappointed.

“Les Mills is current, with great classes that are well thought through and great fun.”

• Places for Justin’s classes are limited. Visit www.magnavitae.org or call the leisure centre on 01507 607650.