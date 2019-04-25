Stagecoach bus route extended between Grimsby, Louth and Mablethorpe

Bus passengers will be able to travel with ease between the Mablethorpe coast and North East Lincolnshire, thanks to changes being introduced by Stagecoach next week.

The transport company has announced that its popular ‘InterConnect’ route 51 service from Grimsby to Louth, which serves villages such as Holton le Clay and North Thoresby along the A16, will extended to serve Mablethorpe, Golden Sands, and the Seal Sanctuary - without passengers having to change buses at Louth.

Passengers heading from North East Lincolnshire towards Mablethorpe, who wish to continue their journey towards Sutton on Sea or Skegness, can do so by catching the InterConnect 59 service at either Mablethorpe (Seacroft Road) or at the Seal Sanctuary, where the route 51 service will now terminate.

The aforementioned ‘InterConnect’ route 59 bus service between Skegness and Mablethorpe has also been amended, with the route also serving Golden Sands holiday park in Mablethorpe.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “The adjustments to the current operation have been introduced to help improve links between North East Lincolnshire and Mablethorpe, and also to create a direct link to the popular holiday park at Golden Sands.”

