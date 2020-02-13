UPDATE: A16 Louth bypass re-opens after flooding

UPDATE: Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Team has confirmed that the road has now re-opened.

Highways officials tweeted that the flood waters have now been cleared and the road is safe, so the A16 was reopened before 3pm.

Original article:

Lincolnshire Police have announced to drivers that the A16 Louth bypass has been closed due to flooding after two cars became stranded.

In a report from the police control room just after 7am today (Thursday), officers said they had been advised of the closure between the A157 roundabout and the B1520 roundabout by Lincolnshire County Council Highways officials who had taken the decision.

There has been heavy rain storms across Lincolnshire overnight into this morning causing widespread standing water on roads and difficult driving conditions.

Louth fire crew had been called out to assist with the flooded road. They reported that the A16, Louth Bypass between A157 and Horncastle Road is flooded on the southbound carriageway and they advised people to avoid the area.

"Crews from Louth have rescued two cars and their drivers from this stretch this morning," they said.

Lincolnshire Police said of the road closure: "This will be in place until the water level has reduced enough for it to be reopened.

"If we get a further update we will post it here."

The fire service warned motorists to drive to the conditions and if the water looks deep, do not attempt to drive through it.

Emergency services rescuing drivers from two cars which became stranded in floods on the A16 Louth bypass this morning. Photo: Lincs Fire and Rescue