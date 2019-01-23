Lincolnshire’s gritting team gear up for challenging weather

With rain and very low temperatures forecast for tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 24) motorists are being advised by Lincolnshire highways officials to take additional care on the roads.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s never easy to predict the weather, but it looks like we could be in for some difficult conditions tomorrow morning.

“We’re expecting rain just before the morning rush hour, which will quickly freeze over leaving the roads icy.

“And although our 43 gritters will be out, it will take them time to complete their run.

“That means even treated routes may be hazardous first thing, so please do take care when out on the roads.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map of gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/weatherready .

For the latest news from the gritting team, follow @Lincs_Roads on Twitter.