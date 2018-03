The A1031 between Mablethorpe and Theddlethorpe has been closed by police following a collision this morning (Thursday).

According to the AA traffic reports, the road has been blocked since about 7.30am due to a two-vehicle collision on the Mablethorpe Road at the junction with Kent Avenue.

A police spokesman said the occupants suffered minor injuries, adding: “The road is blocked while vehicles are recovered.

There was said to be heavy traffic queues developing in both directions as a result.