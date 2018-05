A crew of firefighters from Louth and Sleaford were called last night (Tuesday) when a Jack Russell got stuck in a rabbit hole.

Crews from Louth and Sleaford attended the scene in Crowtree Lane, Louth, just after 8pm to rescue the trapped terrier.

According to a fire service statement, the team successfully located the dog using specialist equipment, a ‘snake eye’ camera, spades, shovels and portable lighting.

The dog is now re-united with its owner.