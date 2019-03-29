Two weeks left to enter photo competition and win £500
Do you want to win £500 with your photograph of Lincolnshire? Then take part in our exclusive competition, in partnership with Chestnut Homes!
Simply send your photo that shows 'Why I love where I live' via email to chestnuthomes@libertypr.co.uk along with your name, address, phone number, and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire. The competition ends on Wednesday April 10. To read the full terms and conditions, click here.