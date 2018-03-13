UPDATE: A1104 near Maltby le Marsh is still closed

The A1104 road near Maltby le Marsh heading towards Mablethorpe is still currently closed and is not likely to re-open until tomorrow, Anglian Water has confirmed.

Emma Staples, Team Manager at Anglian Water said the pipe has now been repaired, but there is a delay in getting the necessary materials to backfill and reinstate the road.

Ms Staples added: “We are pushing for the road to be sorted as soon as possible, but it’s likely to be tomorrow before the road can re-open.”

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to road users impacted by this.”