Update: Coastguard and police find missing children in Mablethorpe

Update (1.30pm) - A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.26am this morning (July 6) to a three-year-old boy on his own at a caravan site in Quebec Road, Mablethorpe. The boy said that his sister, aged six, was on a nearby beach.

“Coastguard was called to assist in the search and the girl was found on the dunes. No one was injured.”

Original article...

Mablethorpe Coastguard and Lincolnshire Police worked together to find two missing children in the Quebec Road area this morning (Friday).

The Coastguard was called out at 6.41am, following reports of two missing children aged three and six.

The team met with Lincolnshire Police at the scene, who confirmed they had found the three-year-old child.

A search commenced through the dunes opposite the camp site, and team members quickly located the six-year-old child in the heavy buckthorn.

The incident comes just two days after the Mablethorpe Coastguard was called to an incident in which an 80-year-old woman had fallen on the tunnel run of the main prom, and had suffered a head injury.

Due to the injury being more serious than first thought, a rescue helicopter was used to aid extraction to hospital.

Eight crew members were in attendance, plus Mablethorpe Inshore Lifeboat, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and Donna Nook Coastguard.

• If you see a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.