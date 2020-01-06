Update (Jan 8): Police wish to speak to driver of second vehicle after Louth hit-and-run

Lincolnshire Police have this morning (Wednesday) issued a further appeal following a hit-and-run collision in Louth which left a 12-year-old girl with multiple injuries.

Police have said they would like to speak to the driver of a black Vauxhall Astra, which is believed to have been following the Ford Focus, as they may have information which could help their investigation. The Astra is believed to be a five-door hatchback, registered between the years of 2004 and 2009.

The scene of the hit-and-run collision in Newmarket, Louth.

No one has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Previous article:

Police are investigating after an alleged hit-and- run collision in Newmarket, Louth, on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly before 4.30pm, and the road was closed for more than two hours.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a girl of secondary school age had been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

A police spokesman said: “[We] received a call at 4.29pm, reporting a collision at a pedestrian crossing on Newmarket.

“It involved a car and a female pedestrian, a girl. The car did not stop and drove away from the scene.

“The road was closed following the incident. Closures were lifted at around 6.40pm.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening or life-altering.”

In an update this afternoon (Tuesday), the police added that the girl was walking across the pedestrian crossing near the Co-op and Hunters fish and chip shop, when she was struck by the vehicle.

The police spokesman added: “The vehicle, a five-door silver Ford Focus hatchback, is believed to have driven over the crossing while the traffic lights were showing red."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 306 of January 6.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put 'Incident 306 of 6 January' in the subject line.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

The scene of the collision in Newmarket on Monday evening. (Note: The car in the picture was not involved in the collision).