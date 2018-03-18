UPDATE: More road disruption as mini Beast from the East hits Lincolnshire

There have been more reports from Lincolnshire Police advising people not to travel after drifting snow badly affected some roads in the county overnight.

Drivers were caught out, getting stuck with warnings for snow and ice.

The police have warned the A15 between Folkingham and Osbournby is “a white out” in places and dangerous. “Please don’t travel unless it can’t be avoided!” they tweeted.

The A607 near Church Lane is impassable and at Boothby Graffoe. But there are plans in place with local farmers to start clearing the snow there, but there are still vehicles which are stuck around Boothby Graffoe and Waddington

The A17 at Leadenham bypass is now re-opened and passable with care, drive to conditions and be prepared.

The A52 from Boston is clear until you reach Horbling where the road becomes difficult - police officers have had to travel through at 20mph, say police.

The B1225 between Burgh on Bain and Ludford is completely impassable and 4x4 vehicles are unable to pass - not attempt to travel on this road.

Lincolnshire Police has added: “We are aware of a number of vehicles currently on the A15 at Waddington - the road is still open but down to one lane. The vehicles have become stuck due to snow drifts, please take it slowly and be prepared for the weather.”

The B1202 between Lissington and Holton Cum Beckering is impassable.