Update: One man injured after Alford collision

One man has been injured following a single-vehicle collision near Alford this afternoon (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police and the AA reported that the A111 Sutton Road, between Bilsby and Markby, is closed due to an accident which took place shortly after 2pm today (Thursday, March 28).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told the Leader: “A collision (single car involved) has caused damage to a power cable.

“The road is closed whilst work is ongoing to secure and fix it.

“One man received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

According to AA reports, there is a ‘blocked road and slow traffic’ in the area between Bilsby and Markby.

• If you have any information about the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 229 of March 28.