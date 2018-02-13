Update: Volkswagen Golf stolen from the Louth area

Update: PC Richard Precious has now confirmed that the vehicle has been found and recovered, and he would like to thank everyone who shared the police appeal.

Original article:

Police are asking residents to look out for a car which was stolen in the Louth area yesterday (Monday).

PC Rich Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, has asked for any sightings of the silver VW Gold, with registration KW02 YHP.

He advised residents not to approach the vehicle, but to report any sightings to Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 33 of February 12.