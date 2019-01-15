Victoria Atkins: ‘Why I’m backing the Brexit deal’

Louth and Horncastle’s MP, Victoria Atkins, has confirmed she will be backing Theresa May’s Brexit deal this evening (Tuesday).

In a statement this afternoon, Ms Atkins said: “We need to focus on building a brighter future for our country after we leave the European Union.

“The agreement reached provides a pragmatic way for the UK to leave the EU, it releases us from the European Union structures, whilst protecting people and jobs.

“That is why I will be voting in support of the government’s deal.”

