Warning to dog owners in Mablethorpe after potentially harmful substance found on beach

Dog owners in Mablethorpe are being urged to take extra care if they walk on the resort’s beach today, (Monday), after reports that a potentially harmful waxy substance was found on the shoreline.

HM Coastguard said they received a call at 10.15am today from a dog walker who reported a waxy substance on the beach between North Shore and Sea View Car Park.

The dog walker believed the substance may be Palm Oil but the Coastguard has said that until the substance has been tested, it is too early to indicate what it could be.

HM Coastguard spokesman told the Leader: “We received reports of a waxy substance discovered on the beach in Mablethorpe this morning.

“The local coastguard has been made aware of the incident and a team is on route to the scene.”

The spokesman added that until they know more, there advice is for opwners to make sure their dogs are on a lead and not to go near the substance as it may be harmful.

Tests to uncover exactly what the substance is will be undertaken by the Local Authority/Environment Agency.

•If you see anything on the beach you are unsure about, the coastguard can be contacted on: 01262 672317.

More on this story as we have it.