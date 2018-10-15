Wave of Light baby loss awareness event in Louth

St James’s Church in Louth will be open this evening, (Monday, October 15), to coincide with the Wave of Light Baby Loss Awareness Day.

The church will be open from 7-8pm for people who have lost a baby to light a candle in their memory.

This event is an informal one, and open to all who would like to take some time to reflect, and remember babies who hold closely in their hearts.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

For further details about other Wave of Light events, please visit: https://babyloss-awareness.org/