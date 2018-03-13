Weather washes up more sea creatures onto Mablethorpe beach

It’s been one week since the Beast from the East and Storm Emma hit the East Coast - and yet a number of sea creatures are still getting washed up onto the beach.

Last week, we reported that thousands had been washed up on the sand in Sutton on Sea, but a number of sea creatures have also been spotted on the beach in Mablethorpe.

This flatfish is said to be a Glyptocephalus Cynoglossus.

A spokesman for the Marine Conservation Society said that none of the sea creatures found on the beach in Mablethorpe are uncommon in the North Sea, - but equally none is usually found on the beach except after a severe storm.