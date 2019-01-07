Woman, 67, gets suspended prison sentence over horse suffering

A 67-year-old woman from the Alford area has been handed a 12 week suspended prison sentence after causing ‘unnecessary suffering’ to horses in her care.

Lynda Elizabeth Went, of Alford Road, Thoresthorpe, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 17 to face two charges, namely:

• Between July 13, 2018 and September 13, 2018, at Thoresthorpe, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely four Arab type horses, by an act, namely by failing to explore and address their overgrown hooves.

• On or before September 13, 2018, at Thoresthorpe, did not take such steps as were reasonable in all circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely two Arab stallions, were met to the extent required by good practice in that you did not ensure their need for a suitable environment in which to live.

Went pleaded guilty to both charges on December 17.

For the first offence, Went was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

During the 18 months supervision period, the defendant must also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Went was also ordered to pay £250 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Two ‘Section 33’ orders were made to deprive Went of ownership of the horses, and a ‘Section 34’ order was imposed to disqualify her from owning horses, keeping horses, participating in keeping horses, and from being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept, for a period of five years.

For the second offence, Went was handed a 12 week ‘concurrent’ suspended prison sentence.