Woodhall Spa neighbours scoop Postcode Lottery prize

Six people in Woodhall Spa have woken up to the news that their lucky postcode has scooped them People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize today (Tuesday November 20).

Thanks to the win, the neighbours in Clinton Way (postcode LN10 6QW) will see their bank account boosted by £1,000 each for every ticket that they play with.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations and said: “Well done to all our players in Woodhall Spa who picked up a prize today - I’m sure they’ll have a great time spoiling themselves with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.