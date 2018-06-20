Zero Degrees promises a rip-roaring evening of laughter in Louth

Following last year’s storming sell out, this year’s Zero Degrees ‘Big Comedy Night Out’ promises to be a rip-roaring evening of laughter and hilarity.

The event takes place at the Royal British Legion Hall in Northgate, Louth, on Friday (June 22).

Four internationally renowned comedians are coming to town, and the popular Wildwood Bar will be serving the finest cocktails and drinks throughout the night.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with talented and experienced MC Sam Avery introducing the show.

Nina Gilligan’s observational story-telling style of humour will draw you in to her hilarious world, and Lovdev Barpaga will charm you with his mix of daft wordplay and good old-fashioned jokes.

Eddy Brimson is one of the UK circuit’s most in-demand headline acts, and having performed all across the globe - including France, Norway, China and Australia - he’s bound to be a hit with Louth comedy fans.

Tickets are available now online via the festival website www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk, or from ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’ record shop in Aswell Street, Louth.