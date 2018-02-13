Alford CC cricketer wins Lincs ECB Premier League award

Alford Cricket Club’s Andrew White was among the trophies at the annual Lincolnshire ECB Premier League presentation evening at Hemswell Court.

White picked up the award for the highest number of fielding catches (17) during the 2017 season.

He was presented with his trophy by guest speaker Clare Connor, head of women’s cricket and former England women’s captain.

The full awards were as follows –

League champions, Bracebridge Heath; runners-up, Grantham; Stroud Family Batting Trophy, Matt Linekar (Bracebridge Heath); Lincs Echo Bowling Trophy, Jonathan Miller (Lindum); most wickets in the season, Dan Freeman (Grantham); wicketkeeping, Steve Crossley (Grimsby Town); fielding catches, Andrew White; Onyx Cup for most man of the match nominations, Dan Freeman; Stephen Bradford Memorial Award, Dan Freeman; Harry Pougher Memorial Trophy, Jack Timby (Woodhall Spa); Colin White Trophy, Harrison Tice (Grimsby Town); Mike Molloy Trophy for the most improved 19-year-old, Nick Green (Market Deeping); Tony North Trophy for the most promosing under 19 Newcomer, Jack Nilsson (Grimsby Town); Stephen Bradford Fair Play Trophy, Grantham; Lincs Free Press scorers’ Trophy, Shelley Clayton/Anne Sutton. Terry Bates Grounds Trophy, Grantham; Sibber Addison Umpire Trophy, Peter Epton; Steve Massingham Memorial Award for services to umpiring, Ralph Gray; Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League, Market Rasen Town CC.