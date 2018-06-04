Bell hits a fantastic 95 runs

Alex Bell struck a fantastic 95 runs as Louth Taverners beat Grimoldby on a cloudy Sunday afternoon at London Road.

Skipper Khawar Naeem won the toss and elected to bat.

Young Bell (pictured) opened the innings with Khurram Jafri, Louth’s first wicket falling with the score of 39 when Jafri was caught by Hayward.

Bell was joined by the dangerous Imran Cheema, who started in his usual aggressive manner and went quickly to 32 off 16 balls, hitting six boundaries and a massive six.

He was caught brilliantly at the boundary by Justin Owen as he attempted another six, Louth comfortably placed at 84-2 from 15 overs.

Bell was joined by Reggie Koen and they built a partnership with Koen particularly aggressive and Bell playing the ball nicely in the gaps, Koen earning his half century.

The parnership reached to 94 runs when Koen was caught brilliantly by Owen at the boundary for a well-made 63.

Bell was joined by Xander Pitchers as he reached 95 runs.

However, he was denied his first century for the club when Pitchers hit a straight drive towards the bowler which touched the bowler’s hand and hit the stumps with Bell stranded outside his crease.

Pitchers made an unbeaten 44 and Louth ended their innings on 268-4.

Grimoldby’s innings didn’t start the way they wanted as an aggressive spell of fast and swing bowling by Cheema left them at 49-3 from 13 overs, Cheema taking all three.

The King brothers, Harry and Ed, kept the Grimoldby batsman in check.

The introduction of spin from Zubair Ahmed meant boundaries were hard to come and wickets kept falling regularly, with Ahmed taking two and Harry, Ed and Naeem taking one apiece.

George Gregory was the highest scorer for Grimoldby making 41 runs before he was bowled by Ahmed.

Grimoldby made 151-8 from their 40 overs.

The rain put paid to Louth Firsts’ Lincs ECB match at Grimsby on Saturday.

Both teams were awarded five points.