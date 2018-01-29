East Lincs Combiantion: Old Boys lose again; Alford through to semi-finals

Louth Old Boys slipped to their fifth straight defeat in East Lincs Combination on Saturday.

Travelling to Immingham Town Reserves, Old Boys trailed 1-0 to Thomas Hobson’s 18th-minute goal, and their hopes of rescuing a point were sunk by three goals in 15 minutes after the hour mark from Daniel Scrimshaw, Cameron Smyth and Bradley Stringfellow.

With the derby between AFC Louth and Old Boys Reds called off, Alford Town were our only Division Two team in action when they travelled to North Somercotes United Reserves in the East Lincs Trophy.

Jess Marshall’s hat-trick guided the promotion-chasers through with a comfortable 3-0 win.

They will meet table-topping Ludford Rovers in the semi-finals.

But there was no joy for Louth Old Boys Vets who were hammered 7-1 at leaders Grimsby Borough Development B in the Tom Sandys Cup.

Joe Wrisdale claimed the consolation goal for the visitors.

The two sides meet again this weekend.

Fixtures (Saturday, 2pm) –

Division One: Cleethorpes Town A v Louth Old Boys.

Division Three: Mablethorpe Athletic Sports v Burgh Athletic; Susie Star v Alford Town Second XI.

Tom Sandys Cup: Louth Old Boys Reds v Sutton Rovers Res; Louth Old Boys Vets v Grimsby Borough FC Dev B.

Junior Challenge Cup (1.45pm): Immingham Town Res v AFC Louth.