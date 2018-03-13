East Lincs Combination: No play for Louth sides as rain scuppers fixtures

The weather once again blighted the weekend’s football programme with none of our East Lincs Combination sides able to play on Saturday as heavy rain replaced the snow.

Alford Town did pick up some points, however, in their quest to salvage their Division One promotion hopes, when opponents North Cotes conceded the game.

The result left them clear in third and eight points behind leaders Ludford Rovers with two games in hand on both sides above them.

Mablethorpe Sports Athletic were also handed the points from a walkover in their Division Three match at bottom side Alford Town Second XI.

Athletic remain eighth, but could move as high as fifth if they win their games in hand.

In the Tom Sandys Cup, Louth Old Boys Vets’ home tie with Division Three rivals Grimsby Borough Development B was called off, as was Louth Old Boys Reds clash with Sutton Rovers Reserves.

Fixtures (March 17, ko 2.30pm) –

Division One: Tetney Rovers v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reds v Alford Town.

Division Three: Alford Town Second XI v Grimsby Borough Dev B; Sutton Rovers Res v Mablethorpe Athletic Sports.