LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming rounds up gameweek five of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League...

Ruston Sports moved up to third spot in the league after a straightforward victory at home to Spalding United Development.

Brigg Town got their first away win of the season away at Grimsby Borough, whilst Lincoln United won by the odd goal in seven in the Lincoln derby.

Cleethorpes Town scored four without reply at home to Horncastle, Immingham fell to defeat at Gainsborough Trinity, as did Louth Town at Wyberton.

Cleethorpes Town Reserves 4 Horncastle Town 0

Connor Southern stole the show at Fulstow scoring all four goals to give his side their first home win of the season, taking his goals tally to eight.

The three points sees The Owls move up to fifth, just ahead of Horncastle who were unable to score for the first time this season.

Gainsborough Trinity 3 Immingham Town 0

Trinity recorded their third three-point haul of the season after a comfortable victory at home to Immingham Town, who were on the travels for the fourth time already this campaign.

Hollingsworth, Robinson and Cashburn were on target for the hosts.

The result sees Gainsborough creep up to fourth spot, whilst Immingham sit in 11th on three points.

Grimsby Borough Reserves 1 Brigg Town CIC 3

Brigg Town continued their unbeaten start with their first away victory of the season, to maintain their three point advantage at the top of the Lincs League table.

Reece Moody was once again on the scoresheet, whilst Jack Tierney and Joe Smithson also notched for The Zebras.

Brigg did, however, have to come from behind for the second weekend in a row after conceeding after just three minutes from Lewis Bazley.

Nettleham 3 Lincoln United Reserves 4

Nettleham’s defensive woes were punished by a Lincoln United side who came into the game off the back of their first defeat of the season.

The in-form Jack Higginson scored twice, along with a goal from Adam Croft, but it wasn’t enough against The Whites who netted four times to take all three points in the Lincoln derby.

Ruston Sports 7 Spalding United Development 0

If their opening day defeat wasn’t already behind them, it’s certainly a distant memory now as Ruston Sports produced seven goals to see off bottom side Spalding United.

Last season’s top scorer, Alex Mackinder, opened his account for the season in his previous game and filled his boots with another four this time around.

Ben Sharpe scored for the second weekend in a row, whilst Callum Dye and Jake Read also found the back of the net.

It’s now four wins and three clean sheets on the bounce for last year’s champions.

Spalding are yet to pick up a point this season and find themselves propping up the table.

They’ll be hoping to kickstart their season against Louth Town next weekend.

Wyberton 4 Louth Town 1

Goals from Wright, Pogson, Lytvynets and Richardson secured Wyberton their second win of the season against a Louth side who sit second-bottom after gaining just one point from their opening four games.

Paul Coulson scored The White Wolves only goal.