Louth Academy settle for second place at sports tournament

Louth Academy were runners-up when more than 200 students took part in a combined netball and football tournament organised by Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

It was the second time that all four Secondary Academies – Louth, Somercotes, Tollbar and Cleethorpes – had played against each other.

Host team Tollbar Academy won the Year 7 netball honours, with Louth Academy taking the runners-up spot, while the Year 8 competition was also won by Tollbar.

The Year 7/8 combined football tournament was won by Cleethorpes Academy, with Tollbar and Somercotes Academies in second and third respectively.

Louth’s Year 7 and Year 8 football teams finished in joint fourth after a stalemate between the two sides.

Darren Huart, Curriculum Leader for PE at Louth Academy, said: “There were some brilliant performances from our students, with many competing in a tournament of this size for the first time.

“Louth Year 7 netball team are beginning to show a lot of promise, and narrowly missed out on top spot.

“Our Year 8 team finished in fourth, with vastly improving performances throughout the evening.”

He added: “The standout moment of the football tournament was a brilliant long-range effort, which saw our Year 7 football team beat Tollbar 1-0.

“The summer term will bring a return of the MAT rounders competition at Somercotes Academy, and Louth Academy is also hoping to host an athletics competition.”

Chris Prendergast, curriculum leader for PE at Somercotes Academy, said: “Our Year 8 football team were ecstatic at their third-place finish from seven teams.

“They knew they were going to be coming up against some very strong teams in the tournament and went into it with an underdog mentality.

“The team had been practising hard for this tournament in previous games and training sessions and wanted to prove they were a match for Louth, Tollbar and Cleethorpes, and they came out of the tournament showing that they certainly are.

“This gave them a new lease of confidence and will hopefully push them on to earn some success in the near future.”