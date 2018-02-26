Louth football: Hallgarth and Brown hit Blades for six

Louth Old Boys were dumped out of the Cusworth Cup at the hands of East Lincs Combination Division Two side Chapel Swifts on Saturday.

The Louth first team, who play in the Combination’s top tier, shipped nine goals at home in a 9-2 hiding.

But the Old Boys Reds were on the right end of a thrashing as they blitzed a beleaguered East Coast Blades 13-3 in Division Two.

Michael Brown and Kyle Hallgarth helped themselves to a double hat-trick apiece, and Bailey Wright made it an unlucky 13 for Blades.

The Reds stay seventh, three points above AFC Louth who earned a decent point in a 1-1 draw at home to fifth-placed Manby.

Aron Burton got the Louth goal, with Jordan Hill replying for the visitors.

Third-placed Alford Town also picked up a good point in a top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Scamblesby with a 3-3 draw.

But both sides fell further behind leaders Ludford Rovers who dispatched North Somercotes United 4-0 to go six points clear at the top.

In Division Three, Louth Old Boys Vets were held to a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers AFC Grainthorpe.

But Mablethorpe Athletic Sports pulled off the most impressive result of the day as they toppled title-chasing Grimsby Borough Development B.

Sports travelled to second-placed Grimsby with just three wins from 10 league matches, but returned home with the points after a 3-2 victory.

Fixtures (Saturday) –

Division One: North Somercotes United v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: Alford Town v AFC Louth.

Division Three: Louth Old Boys Vets v Market Rasen Town Res; Mablethorpe Athletic Sports v Susie Star.