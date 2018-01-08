Louth football round-up: Reds and Town through in cup

The winter weather played havoc with the football calendar once more last weekend as waterlogged pitches saw many games called off.

Louth Old Boys First XI and Vets both had their East Lincs Combination fixtures postponed, at Cleethorpes and at home to Market Rasen, respectively.

But the club’s Reds team did see action as they came through a Tom Sandys Cup at home to Alford Town Second XI.

A Michael Brown hat-trick was enough to secure their passage with a 3-1 win at London Road.

Alford Town’s first team were also in knockout action in the Tim Sales Charity Cup, coming through 4-1 at home to AFC Grainthorpe thanks to a Jess Marshall treble and Joe Irving strike.

But Mablethorpe Sports were thumped 10-2 at Division One outfit North Somercotes United in the Junior Challenge Cup.