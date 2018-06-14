Louth golfers add a twist to stableford

The Skirts Trophy, a twist on the normal pairs betterball competition, was played at Louth Golf Club on Saturday.

Each player was allowed to take three tee shots from a forward tee position off the ladies’ tees for the men, and from junior tees for the ladies.

The men’s section was won by M. Tompkinson and C. Worrall with a total of 45 points, just a point ahead of both runners-up D. Millward and R. Sanderson, and third-placed G. Evison and T. Evison.

The ladies’ section was won by L. Elliott and K. Hicks with 43 points, three clear of P. Hales and R. Evans.

* The following day the Louth GC men played their monthly medal.

C. Parker came in with a score of nett 73 to win Division One from R. Sanderson who took second place from J. Turner on a countback after both carded nett rounds of 74.

Division Two was won by M. Mullinger (nett 73), with M. Bateman in second on nett 75, and S. Frost four shots back in third place.

* Sunday saw the men’s B team travel to Welton where they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to the defending league champions and play-off winners over the southern league champions.

Louth will be looking for revenge in the return fixture where the speedy greens should give them a home advantage.