Louth Town beat Horncastle to close gap in Lincolnshire League

Louth Town chalked up their first Lincolnshire League win of 2019 as they look to haul themselves off the bottom.

The White Wolves once again took the lead as they hosted Horncastle Town at Saltfleetby, going into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

But unlike recent weeks, they held on for all three points as Frazer Chapman’s double and Paul Coulam’s goal sealed a 3-2 win.

The victory closed the gap to three points to second-bottom Grimsby Borough Reserves with a game in hand.

On Saturday, Town host Immingham who are just two places and five points better off.