Louth Town chalked up their first Lincolnshire League win on Saturday as they hit five at Spalding.

Jamie Coulson hit a hat-trick as the White Wolves won 5-1 at Spalding United Development.

The teams were locked at 1-1 at half-time before Louth ran away with it, with Jake Thompson and Alex Aldrich also on target.

The win moved Town up to 11th ahead of Saturday’s home match with Cleethorpes Town Reserves. Kick-off at Saltfleetby is 3pm.