Louth Town FC endure groundhog day with Moorlands defeat

Louth Town slipped to their fourth straight Lincolnshire League defeat at home to Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

The White Wolves were knocked out of the county cup by the same opponents just seven days earlier, and this week they fell to a 4-0 defeat at Saltfleetby.

Town also ended the match with nine men after sub Tyler Millward and Frazer Chapman were sent off.

Louth head to Horncastle Town in the Challenge cup on Wednesday evening (ko 7.45pm) and then host the same opponents in the league on Saturday (ko 3pm).