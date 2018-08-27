Louth Town open their season with Lincs League draw at Lincoln United

Louth Town got their Lincolnshire Football League campaign under way at the second attempt on Saturday with a battling away draw.

Starting a week late after their first match was postponed, the White Wolves secured a 2-2 draw at Lincoln United Development Squad who had opened their season by thrashing Grimsby Borough Reserves 5-0.

Dominic Hanton and Rob Beecroft were on target for the visitors in the stalemate.

Town’s first home match of the season takes place on Saturday when Nettleham visit the Saltfleetby Sports Ground for a 3pm kick-off.