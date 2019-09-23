Louth Town put four past Lincoln to continue fine cup form

Louth Town FC maintained their excellent cup form with their second big knockout win in a week.

Having beaten Sleaford Town Rangers 4-1 the previous weekend in the Supplementary Cup, the White Wolves dispatched Lincoln United Development 4-0 in the first round of the Challenge Cup at Saltfleetby.

Louth have picked up just one win in the Lincolnshire League and are once again in knockout action this Saturday.

They travel to defending league champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the Lincolnshire FA County Junior Cup (ko 2pm)