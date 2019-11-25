Louth Town Reserves sink Old Boys with cup turnaround

Louth Town Reserves turned the tables in the Junior Challenge Cup as they thrashed Louth Old Boys in their latest derby clash.

The White Wolves came into the second leg trailing 5-1, but won 8-0 at Saltfleetby to take the aggregate 9-5 and set up a second-round clash with Sutton Rovers.

Sutton booked their place with a 5-3 second-leg win over Manby FC, the first leg having been postponed.

Back in league action, winless Louth Old Boys Vets continue to prop up East Lincs Combination Division Three after a 4-1 defeat at leaders GB Kitchens.

And second-bottom Alford Town Reserves were beaten 4-2 at Market Rasen Town.

Selected fixtures (Saturday) –

Division Two, 2pm: Louth Old Boys FC Reds v North Thoresby FC.

Division One Cup, round one, 1.45pm: Louth Town Res v Holton Le Clay; North Somercotes United v Louth Old Boys.

EM Trophy, quarter-finals, 1.45pm: Marsh Rovers v Alford Town Res, Louth Old Boys Vets v GB Kitchens.