A football programme collectors’ fair will be held in the county thias weekend.

The event will be held at Lincoln City’s Travis Perkins suite on Sunday, November 4.

The event begins at 11am. Admission is free.

Pictured is a Boston FC v Sutton programme from 1925.

Organiser Steve Harding is always keen to hear from people who would like to add to his collection.

He can be contacted at steven.harding50@ntlworld.com