Youngsters show off netball and football skills

More than 200 students from four secondary academies competed in the first-ever Tollbar Multi Academy Trust Inter-Academy Sports Competition.

Year seven and eight football and netball teams from Somercotes, Louth, Tollbar and Cleethorpes Academies took part in the event on a dull and damp afternoon, which did not dent their enthusiasm.

Cleethorpes Academy won the year seven netball competition, with Tollbar Academy winning the year eight netball competition.

Tollbar Academy also won the combined year seven and eight football competition.

