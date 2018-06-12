Louth CC: Darke hits ton as First XI topple Scunthorpe

Louth CC First XI hauled themselves out of the Lincs ECB Premier bottom two thanks to an excellent display against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

After a week’s cricket lost to rain, Louth returned to London Road, seeking a much-needed win against newly-promoted opponents.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first to exploit the bowler-friendly overhead conditions.

But Louth captain Scott and opening partner Martin foiled this plan with a first-wicket stand of 40.

It was, however, the partnership of overseas signing Xander Pitchers and Seb Darke which shaped the game in the home side’s favour as both scored freely, particularly against spin bowling.

Pitchers was unable to reach his fourth half-century in as many games when he fell to a catch at mid-wicket, but this did not slow the Louth innings.

Darke increased the tempo in a man-of-the-match performance, making an unbeaten 102 off just 85 balls which included three huge sixes.

His second ECB Premier League century showcased his array of powerful shots, dispatching the bowlers regularly through the cover region.

He was well supported by the in-form Jason Collinson (29) to take Louth to a healthy 235-5 off 50 overs.

The Scunthorpe chase took a dent in the fourth over when Josh Court trapped captain Karanjit Bansal lbw for single figures.

The game looked evenly poised through the next 20 overs as Scunthorpe overseas player Arbind Singh hit a run-a-ball 60.

But once Pitchers removed the hard-hitting batsman, caught by Arran Brindle, the Scunthorpe innings began to stutter.

Tom Cuthbert joined in the action with two wickets in a quality spell of swing bowling, supplementing the spin attack of Court and Pitchers.

The Scunthorpe innings finished on 201-9, 34 runs short of the Louth total for a 19-point haul which lifts them to 10th.

