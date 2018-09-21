Alford Wheelers junior clocks national top-four finish

Alford cyclist Jensen Windsor battled through strong winds to claim a national top-four finish at the National Youth 10-mile TT Championships in Norfolk

Undaunted by the 147-strong field of elite young riders, aged 12 to 17, and the fast pace, Jensen got on with the job in hand and smashed his personal best by 40 seconds.

The Alford Wheeler junior clocked 23min 03secs which was good enough for fourth in the 14-years age group, and fastest Lincolnshire rider, and 58th overall.

* Alford Wheelers’ 10-mile Time Trial Leagues drew to a close.

The first event on the Gunby course saw hand cyclist Liz McTernan smash her personal best by more than two minutes on her only attempt of the season, with a time of 32min 08secs.

Wheelers chairman Nick Cooper turned up to ride as he warms up for the cyclo-cross season and went well, returning a time of 26min 51secs.

Guest rider Alex Smith (22.14) was fastest on the night, followed by fellow guest Phil Heyes (24.12) and Rob Keep (24.21).

But the final event on the Bilsby course had to be cancelled because of poor weather conditions.