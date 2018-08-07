Alford Wheelers: Liz takes Ride London title

During the past week or so, Alford Wheelers have achieved some outstanding results, starting with para-handcyclist Liz McTernan.

Liz was invited to take part in The Prudential Ride London Handcycle Grand Prix which, like most races that weekend, was held in wet and windy conditions.

However after battling the conditions and the 46-mile course, Liz broke away with a sprint finish to take the title and cap an outstanding performance.

When she is not training for her big events, she can be found racing with all club members over the 10-mile course between Bilsby and Sutton on Tuesday evenings during the season.

A club spokesman said: “She really is an inspiration to anybody to overcome adversity.

“Alford wheelers are proud to have Liz as a trusted and loyal member.”

The Wheelers were also represented by Lily Walker and Paul Blease at the Ride London event.

Lily completed the event in 6hr 01mins, having ridden 477 miles from Peterborough to Penzance over two days in the week prior to her race – another great achievement.

Paul Blease completed the course in 7hr 12mins.

* Closer to home, Wheelers junior rider Jenson Windsor clocked yet another PB in the Tuesday night 10 league where stopped the clock in a great time of 24min 14secs.

Last Wednesday saw the club sponsor a Lincs Road Race League event.

With 39 starters on the road, the race appeared to be very open, and it came down to the two Alford riders.

Working together, Ben Shucksmith led out Olly Hunt to claim a superb win.

Ben finished third in the TLI Evening Road Race League, closely followed by Olly Hunt in fourth, as the pair continue their very good season.