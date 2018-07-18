Ashton Turner set for Open Championship debut

Ashton Turner could be forgiven for struggling to get a sound night’s sleep as he prepares to begin his debut at the world’s oldest and most prestigious tournament - The Open Championship.

The Kenwick Park golfer headed up to Carnoustie on Sunday to get in some practice and settle into the hustle and bustle of a major global sporting event.

Turner is interviewed by Claude Harmon for Sky Sports EMN-180718-171258002

During his time at the famous Scottish links course, the 22-year-old has shared practice rounds with one of Europe’s leading golfers Paul Casey and the fast-rising English star Tyrrell Hatton.

Turner and Hatton are both part of the FireStart Sports Management stable, and the event has also given the second-year professional some invaluable media exposure.

The Alford golfer also featured in a Daily Telegraph piece, and was interviewed by Claude Harmon as part of Sky Sports’ build-up to the big event, as well as the Golf Channel.

It will also be a first Open Championship for lifelong coach, Paul Spence, a PGA professional at Kenwick Park, who has travelled up to support his pupil.

Playing alongside Tyrell Hatton and Paul Casey EMN-180718-171227002

Turner’s big moment in the spotlight begins at 11.15am on Thursday when he tees off his first round with American Sean Crocker and Gavin Green, of Malaysia.

The trio will then be the last golfers out on course for the second round on Friday, starting at 4.16pm, when all three will be eyeing the cut mark, and hoping to make it through to the weekend.