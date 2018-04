Baize aces collect their awards

The North Somercoates Snooker Club presentation night was held at The Axe & Cleaver.

Club chairman Brian Donner gave the introduction and trophies were presented by licensee Paul Lingard.

Snooker presentations at Axe and Cleaver, North Somercoates, Louth. L-R Darren Merry - Billiards champion, John Richardson - snooker champion.

Results: Scratch Snooker (Club Championship) - winner John Richardson, runner-up Trevor Onions; Handicap Snooker - winner Daren Merry, runner-up John Willows; Bay Horse Snooker Doubles - winners David Harrison and John Spencely, runners-up Mick Mendham and Keith Larder; Losers Round - winners Brian Donner and Alan Parkin, runners-up John Willows and Mark Keeble; George Murdy Trophy - winner John Richardson, runner-up Brian Donner; Losers Round - winner David Harrison, runner-up Rick Kirk; Millenium Snooker Trophy - winner Ian Larder, runner-up John Willows; Summer Snooker League - winner Alan Parkin, runner-up John Richardson; Winter Snooker League - winner Luke Davenport, runner-up John Richardson; Ladies’ Snooker KO - winner Babs Pickard, runner-up Joy Libell; Billiards Scratch - winner Darren Merry, runner-up Ian Larder; Billiards Handicap - winner John Willows, runner-up Ian Larder; Millenium Billiards - winner Brian Donner, runner-up David Harrison; Billiards League - winner Darren Merry, runner-up John Willows.