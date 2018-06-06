Gold and silver for Louth fencing pair

Fencers William Lonsdale and Sam Blair have had a brilliant year of competing both nationally and internationally, culminating in an amazing finale in Sheffield.

Both boys have travelled the country competing in county competitions and opens, fencing adults.

William won the Norfolk Open against a strong field of 30 adults and was the youngest competitor there.

Both have represented Great Britain and England in the last year, Sam in Austria, Italy and France and William in Austria, Italy (cadet Worlds), Spain, Russia, (cadet Euros) and Slovakia.

In the National Cadet rankings (under 17), another great year with William fourth and Sam 10th.

William also had a superb year in the senior rankings, finishing an exceptional 45th .

In the British Youth Championships, the largest and most prestigious event of the year, Louth had an impressive eight fencers who qualified to represent the Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire region, with five in the under 16s.

With more than 60 fencers, who all had to qualify through their regions, Sam and William finished up fencing each other in the final.

In a tense match with a close score of 13/15, William won gold for the second year in a row and Sam gained silver, which he had also done in 2016.

William and Sam are both on the British Talent Pathway programme and do some of their training in London and Manchester.

William is a pupil at King Edwards Grammar in Louth and Sam is at Cordeaux Academy.

Coaches Kate and Jim Harris, of Grainsby, said: “For a small club like ours to have anyone in the last eight at the nationals would be good, to have gold and silver is amazing.

“Well done to William and Sam and all their supporting families, for all their hard work.”