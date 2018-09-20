Golfers add to the impressive charity funds

The golf season may be nearly over, but members of Kenwick Park GC took time out to raise more than £12,000 at their 25th annual charity day.

The club have raised in excess of £140,000 during the last quarter of a century.

The charities who will benefit this year are the Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, The Rock Foundation, St Barnabas Hospice in Louth, North Sea Lions and Cat Zero.

The golfers enjoyed warm sunshine and a course in great condition, and the Bob Jones Memorial Trophy, named in honour of the man who started the event, was won by the Four 4 Four team of Darren Trapmore, Paul Brown, Paul Teanby and Jon Durrant with a great score of 94.

The Perky Pink Putters - Linda McLoughlin, Leslie Ince, Karen Archer and Donna Wood - finished runners-up with 92.

Just Offas’ quartet of Jenny Baxter, Judy Wilden, Annie Oliver and Helen Heath took third position with 90 points.

The Lively Ladies - Cindy Ireland, Wendy Craven, Lesley Burton and Julie Harvey - won the prize for the best ladies’ team outside the top five.

The ladies made a clean sweep of the nearest the pin prizes with Julia Sales being the closest at the second and 12 holes, Tracey Stobart at the eighth and Lesley Emerson at the 17th also collected prizes..

Sam Done, whose handicap is -4, took on 134 players for £5 a head who thought they could hit the ball closer than him on the second hole.

With half the proceeds going in the pot and half going to charity, out of the 134, only five - Mick Slowey, Jenny Toulson, Carl Bristow, Smiler Hutson and James Clarke - got closer and each won £67.